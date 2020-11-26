Today Only Grab Mpow's M9 Wireless Earbuds for Just $21

Mpow M9 Wireless Earbuds MPOWM927 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mpow M9 Wireless Earbuds | $21 | Amazon | Clip C oupon & Use Code MPOWM927



I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M9 Wireless Earbuds. They’re just $21 when you clip the coupon and use the code MPOWM927. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires at the end of the day and it only works for the black color.

The noise-canceling on all the Mpow products is incredible and of course, the M9s are like this too. The 2 mic/CVC 8.0 tech helps reduce environmental noise but also aids in voice clarity for all types of calls. If you’re on a lot of zooms and skypes these might be your new best friend. You’ll get a full scope of balanced sound if you just want to groove too. They have about 40 hours of playtime in total. It’s 6 hours off of a single charge with an extra 34 with the charging case. To get that full charge with the case it will take about an hour. These pair easy via Bluetooth with your chosen device and look really sleek in the all black. The M9s are sweatproof so go ahead and take these on your next jog.

This will ship for free for Prime members.