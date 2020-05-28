It's all consuming.

Today Only Grab a 40% Discount on Women's Designer Apparel at Saks Off 5th

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSaks Off 5th Deals
40% off Select Women's Apparel | Saks Off 5th | Use Code HERDEAL

Graphic: Sheilah Villari



When you think of Saks you think luxury and expensive. So it makes sense that even the outlet branch follows suit but sometimes the discounts are too good to ignore. Off 5th markets itself as “the premier luxury-value destination,” and today only you can take 40% off a selection of women’s apparel with the code HERDEAL.  

When I say the prices are wild in this selection I mean it. Prices (pre-discount) run form a $24 bolero to a $3,900 Versace snakeskin trenchcoat. There are some decent deals with the discount code if you have the time to comb through. But there are some more affordable pieces in the clearance section that are just as stylish. I’m loving the saving on these Ray-Ban sunglasses that are now $60. There are 9,600 products on sale here so patience and a plan will help but you’re sure to find a great deal you are comfortable with.

Shipping is a flat $8 or free if you spend over $99.

