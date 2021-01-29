Today Only Get Satisfyer's Curvy 3 for Just $25

Satisfyer Curvy 3 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Satisfyer knows what they’re doing. I was a huge fan of their Pro 2 when it came out. The Satisfyer Curvy 3 is an ergonomic revamp and lots of versatility. Made from the same soft silicone, it’s a little easier to maneuver than its girthier predecessor. This third-generation pleasure aid has two separately controlled motors, which means there are eleven intensities and ten vibes to pick from. It’s also designed to be held as forward-facing, so a great option for couples. But here’s the best new feature, you can connect it with your s martphone. Through the S atisfyer Connect a pp, you or your partner now have a remote control for all the vibes. You can even design custom patterns for your bits. That seems like an entertaining night in with your S. O. if you ask me. I’m a huge fan of sex tech and am really excited to see more companies engaging in this. Obviously, the Curvy 3 is excellent for solo flights, and as with all of their toys, it’s approved for water sports and water-based lube. This is a great value that will definitely become a fan favorite.

