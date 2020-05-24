Today Only, Get NYT Best-Selling eBooks For Cheap and Feed the Backlog Beast

New York Times best sellers $1 and Up Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Hey all! It’s Sunday, so you know what that means—another day where I tell you that you should buy some more Kindle books. “But I haven’t finished the last set!” you exclaim. So? Buy some of these New York Times best-sellers and add to your ever-growing backlog. Forever.

What should you buy? Well, Circe is $5, and that’s an extremely good twist on some classic mythology. You Are a Badass is $3, and I mean the book says I’m a badass so I like it already. Matchmaking for Beginners is $2, and I’ve heard that it’s very cute! It’s also apparently a book I already bought, and forgot about. I’m just feeding the backlog beast at this point.

But I can’t tell what your reading preferences are, so take a look through the list and see if anything strikes your fancy. You have until the end of the day to pick something!

