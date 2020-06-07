Today Only, Get a Powerful Projector for $170

APEMAN Native 1080P HD Video Projector EYGXKRVD Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

APEMAN Native 1080P HD Video Projector | $170 | Amazon | Use code EYGXKRVD

Do you want to upgrade your home theater? It’s time to get a projector! The APEMAN 1080 projector is $170 until the end of the day if you use the code EYGXKRVD at checkout, and it’s well worth checking out. Just read the first review on Amazon, and you’ll see exactly what’s in store for you as compared to a HDTV. Extremely helpful!

This 6000 lumen projector can be placed on a table or mounted, and can effectively replace a TV in most situations. But, if you’re an avid gamer, always be careful with your projector purchase. In general, you might feel input lag with any projector, so make sure you’re ready for that potential compromise.