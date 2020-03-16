Today Only, Get a Brand New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked for $600

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Unlocked) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Unlocked) | $600 | Amazon

We might be a couple of generations removed by now, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was one of the best smartphones on the market for its time. Even today, it runs a very smooth and competent Android experience that will get Android 10 (at some point soon, we hope), and you can get the 128GB model in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, or Lavender Purple for $600 at Amazon through the end of today. If you need more storage (it has a microSD slot, by the way), the 512GB model is down to $750.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has the hardware chops to handle anything you need, whether you’re playing games with demanding graphics, browsing the web, or just using the morning commute to catch up on all the shows you missed.

The Galaxy Note 9 was also the last flagship Samsung produced that doesn’t have a hideous hole punch in the middle of the screen, so it has that going for it, too. Speaking of which, its 6.4-inch AMOLED display is still unrivaled by many, and other highlights include a dual-camera system featuring a 12MP sensor, wireless charging, water resistance, and the all-important Wacom-powered S Pen for artists, note-takers, and bored doodlers everywhere.

