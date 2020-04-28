Today Only Get 50% to 70% off All Fine Jewelry at Macy's

50% -70% Off Fine Jewelry FORYOU Graphic : Sheilah Villari

50% -70% Off Fine Jewelry | Macy’s | Use code FORYOU



If you’re still struggling with what to get mom for her special day (pssst you’ve only got a week and some change left) Macy’s is having a great sale just in time. Today only it’s 50% - 70% off of all fine jewelry with the code FORYOU.



This includes diamonds, pearls, and watches. Ok, so you don’t have to break the bank to impress mom but there are some extremely affordable options. Like a $500 pair of gorgeous pearl earrings for $150, these gold ones are little classy and a little funky. Functional beauty is a solid pick too. This stainless steel Bulova watch is now 50% at $198. Or how about a diamond necklace for under $200? This Swaroski one from Arabella will have mom sparkling in no time.

There’s a lot of wonderful pieces to choose from even if you are on a budget. It really is about the thought and we’re sure your mom will love whatever you pick out. Free shipping on any order over $25.

