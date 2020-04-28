It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

Today Only Get 50% to 70% off All Fine Jewelry at Macy's

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Deals
395
Save
50% -70% Off Fine Jewelry | Macy’s | Use code FORYOU
50% -70% Off Fine Jewelry | Macy’s | Use code FORYOU
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

50% -70% Off Fine Jewelry | Macy’s | Use code FORYOU

If you’re still struggling with what to get mom for her special day (pssst you’ve only got a week and some change left) Macy’s is having a great sale just in time. Today only it’s 50% - 70% off of all fine jewelry with the code FORYOU.

Advertisement

This includes diamonds, pearls, and watches. Ok, so you don’t have to break the bank to impress mom but there are some extremely affordable options. Like a $500 pair of gorgeous pearl earrings for $150, these gold ones are little classy and a little funky. Functional beauty is a solid pick too. This stainless steel Bulova watch is now 50% at $198. Or how about a diamond necklace for under $200? This Swaroski one from Arabella will have mom sparkling in no time.

There’s a lot of wonderful pieces to choose from even if you are on a budget. It really is about the thought and we’re sure your mom will love whatever you pick out. Free shipping on any order over $25.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership, Macy's Fine Jewelry, Gooloo 4000A Jump Starter, RAVPower 10W Wireless Charger, and More

Keep Gaming Alone Together With a PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership for 43% Less

This Final Fantasy VII 2-Disc LP Set Is a Super Nova Deal

Hot Take: PC Gaming Is Better on the Couch—Here's How to Get Started