Today Only Get 40% off Platforms and Slip-Ons From Converse

Converse sneakers are as American as apple pie and baseball. The classic slip-on style has been a staple for the company for years and I’ve had several pairs over the decades. Today only grab 40% off these and a few platform options for women, men, and kids with the code SUN40.



These are great sneakers to jump in quick if you have to run out with the dog or take a nice stroll around the neighborhood. The Chuck Taylor platforms give me major ‘90 vibes and these golden ones totally stand out ($53). A nice clean pair of white sneakers go well with everything and the One Star CC Slip-ons fit that bill ($42). And my personal favorite is the Platform Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-on ($39) because I live in these all summer. There are thirty-three shoes in this sale in an array of colors and you have the rest of the day to snag a new pair of summer slippies.

