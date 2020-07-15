It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Today Only, AUKEY's 20,000mAh 15W USB-C Battery Bank Charges up to Four Devices for $28 [Exclusive]

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAUKEYAUKEY Deals
1.3K
Save
AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $28 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAY14
AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $28 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAY14
Image: AUKEY
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank | $28 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAY14

Is your tech family neatly divided between Apple and, well, everything else? AUKEY’s 15W Slimline power bank—now $28 ($12 off) with exclusive promo code KINJAY14 for one day only—packs 20,000mAh of extra standby power for iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, Nintendo Switches, true wireless headphones, and anything else that needs USB charging. That’s because there are three USB-A ports with supporting Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port with all packed into the same slim slab.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/8/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/15/2020. 

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Borderlands 3 (Xbox One)
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Five Men’s Sex Toys You’ll Meet in Life

Furniture, Fashion, and Household Goods: Today’s Best Walmart Deals

The Anker PowerWave Stand is a Low $18

Everything You Can Buy at Walmart for Your Next Backyard BBQ