Nerf Gold Box | Amazon

Today only, Amazon’s offering big discounts on a ton of Nerf guns and accessories John Wick would have certainly grown up playing with. Did you know Nerf made swords, too? Well, you can grab one for just $18. Whether you want to go with those impact rounds or the standard darts. this sale has you covered. Fan of Overwatch or Fortnite? They’ve got toys for that, too.

Just remember, these discounts are only available until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main post to see all of your options, reload your toy cabinet before this deal inventively gets nerfed.