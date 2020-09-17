Today Only, Add 1TB of Speedy SSD Storage to Your PC for $83

SK Hynix Gold 1TB SATA III SSD | $83 | Amazon Gold Box

SK Hynix Gold 500GB SATA III SSD | $49 | Amazon Gold Box

Advertisement

I can’t vouch for SK Hynix personally, but thousands of other buyers can, and its SSDs are heavily discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Here’s a 1TB SATA III drive that reads up to 560 megabytes per second, and with its latest discount, you can add one to your desktop or laptop for just $83. If you only need enough space for your OS and a few games, the 500GB option is even cheaper at $49.