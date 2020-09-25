Today Is Your Last Chance to Buy Forza Horizon 3 on Xbox One and PC for $7 Before Microsoft Takes It Away Forever

Buy Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One) FORZA3ENEBA Image : Microsoft

Don’t look now, but Microsoft is about to yank Forza Horizon 3 off its digital shelves. Although there’s a new one out and it’s available on Game Pass, Forza Horizon 3 is still worth spending time in. You’re dropped into a transformed Australian countryside where racers from all over gather to gain wins, respect, and most importantly, cash to add more rides to your garage. It’s only $7 right now at Eneba with promo code FORZA3ENEBA, and you’ll want to buy it quickly as today is the last day you’ll be able to add it to your collection. Once you have it, you’ll still be able to redownload it from Microsoft’s servers any time you want. Don’t forget that you’ll have the game on both Xbox One and PC with one swift purchase.

You’ll also want to grab the expansion pass ($10) , which adds the Blizzard Mountain and Hot Wheels DLC to the mix. Blizzard Mountain shakes things up from the usual extremities of a sweltering Australian climate to chilli er roads up the mountains, giving offroaders another challenge to tackle. Hot Wheels, meanwhile, brings a whole new perspective and adds iconic plastic toy cars to its massive list of hundreds , making Forza Horizon 3 a game that both sim- and arcade-oriented racers can enjoy.

I’ve since moved on to Forza Horizon 4 (also on Game Pass) and still spend a good deal of time in Forza 7, but Horizon 3 is still on my hard drive, and for good reason. It offers a unique blend of gameplay styles (train, boat, and plane races, anyone?) in a locale that’s criminally underexplored, and it does so in sheer graphical beauty. Add the nostalgic Hot Wheels DLC and everything else Playground Games has added to date, and boredom won’t befall you anytime soon.