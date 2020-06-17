Today Is the Last Day to Save Up to 75% on PlayStation Games and Subscriptions

Featured Deal: PlayStation Plus 12-Month Code | $42 | Amazon, Best Buy
Earlier this month, Sony kicked off its Days of Play sale, highlighting games and subscriptions at a number of retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. A 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus, for instance, will set you back just $42 while you can catch up on The Last of Us: Remastered on PS4 for $10—at least until tomorrow, when the sale ends. Through the end of the day today, you can finally swing through the streets of Manhattan as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man: GotY Edition for half off and rock a $70 PlayStation Gold 7.1 surround sound headset doing it.
Bear in mind, not everything’s in stock, especially given Amazon’s notorious shipping delays and stock shortages of late. So if you can’t find what you’re looking for over there, peep the Best Buy store page for a whole new world of discount wonders.
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership Code | $42 | Amazon, Best Buy
- PlayStation Now 12-Month Membership Code | $42 | Amazon, Best Buy
- The Last of Us: Remastered | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Until Dawn | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Nioh | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
- God of War | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Gran Turismo Sport | $10 | Amazon
- Farpoint | $10 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered | $16 | Best Buy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GotY Edition | $20 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Days Gone | $20 | Amazon, Best Buy
- MediEvil | $20 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Blood & Truth | $20 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Death Stranding | $30 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Dreams | $30 | Amazon, Best Buy
- Nioh 2 | 40 | Amazon, Best Buy
- PlayStation Gold Wireless 7.1 Headset | $70 | Best Buy