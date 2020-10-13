Today Grab 20% off Top-Rated Smartphone Sanitizer the PhoneSoap 3

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer | $64 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my mas ks, keys, glasses, and of course my iPhone in it daily . I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Today only take 20% off with the coupon you clip for checkout.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion . A ll my stuff smells like it was just zap fried but not with PhoneSoap . However, I still think the charging ports just take too long on all of these , ideal if you aren’t in a rush though. This model w as made to accommodate all smartphones even my large iPhone 11. If it fits inside I say sanitizer it. Using this unit on a regular basis will help cut germs, bacteria, and keeps us all a little safer and healthier .

