Today Grab 20% off Top-Rated Smartphone Sanitizer the PhoneSoap 3

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
367
Save
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my masks, keys, glasses, and of course my iPhone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Today only take 20% off with the coupon you clip for checkout.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. All my stuff smells like it was just zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just take too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones even my large iPhone 11. If it fits inside I say sanitizer it. Using this unit on a regular basis will help cut germs, bacteria, and keeps us all a little safer and healthier.

Prime members enjoy same day shipping on this item.

Sheilah Villari

