Today at Winky Lux It's BOGO on All Their Lip Gloss Collections

BOGO Free Lip Gloss BFFGLOSS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

BOGO Free Lip Gloss | Winky Lux | Use Code BFFGLOSS



If you’re familiar with the quirky beauty brand you know that lip gloss is one of the best things they do. Today it’s buy one get one free with the code BFFGLOSS.

Advertisement

This includes their CBD line, boss gloss, puckers, mattes, and lip oil. I personally have been a fan of their disco glosses and still love my Hustle Pink. This is a great deal for anyone who is a Luxy lover or glossy groupie.

Shipping is a flat $5 from either warehouse in New York or California and t he deal ends tonight.