It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Today at Winky Lux It's BOGO on All Their Lip Gloss Collections

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealswinky lux
16
Save
BOGO Free Lip Gloss | Winky Lux | Use Code BFFGLOSS
BOGO Free Lip Gloss | Winky Lux | Use Code BFFGLOSS
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

BOGO Free Lip Gloss | Winky Lux | Use Code BFFGLOSS

If you’re familiar with the quirky beauty brand you know that lip gloss is one of the best things they do. Today it’s buy one get one free with the code BFFGLOSS.

Advertisement

This includes their CBD line, boss gloss, puckers, mattes, and lip oil. I personally have been a fan of their disco glosses and still love my Hustle Pink. This is a great deal for anyone who is a Luxy lover or glossy groupie.

Shipping is a flat $5 from either warehouse in New York or California and the deal ends tonight.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Affordable Projectors, Pajamas, Kindle eBooks, and More

Get 70% off This Hypoallergenic Reversible Down Comforter Set

Pre-Order the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Complete Your Miniature Home Theater

Take Over Entire Kingdoms With Civilization VI, Now $15 for the Nintendo Switch