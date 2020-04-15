It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Toaster Starting to Smell Like Poptarts? Replace it With a Black & Decker for $25

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack & DeckerBlack & Decker Deals
38
Save
Black &amp; Decker Stainless Steel Toaster | $25 | Amazon
Black & Decker Stainless Steel Toaster | $25 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Black & Decker Stainless Steel Toaster | $25 | Amazon

If you’re still rocking that antique toaster that’s been on your countertop longer than you’ve been alive, it’s probably time to upgrade. Especially for single folks, this $25 Black & Decker stainless steel toaster with two slots should do the trick just fine. It has three different toasting modes to account for bagels and frozen snacks, plus a general timer dial for fine-tuning.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Pour Yourself a Glass of Something Strong for These Can't-Miss Huckberry Deals

Don’t Sleep on Old Navy’s Activewear

RECOMMENDED: Rage Cleaning