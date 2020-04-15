Toaster Starting to Smell Like Poptarts? Replace it With a Black & Decker for $25

Black & Decker Stainless Steel Toaster | $25 | Amazon

If you’re still rocking that antique toaster that’s been on your countertop longer than you’ve been alive, it’s probably time to upgrade . Especially for single folks , this $25 Black & Decker stainless steel toaster with two slots should do the trick just fine. It has three different toasting modes to account for bagels and frozen snacks, plus a general timer dial for fine-tuning .