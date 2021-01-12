Toast Some Bread And Roast a Chicken With This Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven | $99 | Morning Save | Promo code KINJAFS (free shipping)
If you’ve been wanting a winning combination of an air fryer and toaster oven, look no further than the Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven. It’s on Morning Save for $99. It can toast up to four pieces of toast and roast a three-pound chicken all at the same time! Plus, it comes in a space-saving design to save precious counter room. So, what are you waiting for?
