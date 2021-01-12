It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Toast Some Bread And Roast a Chicken With This Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
315
Save
Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven | $99 | Morning Save | Promo code KINJAFS (free shipping)
Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven | $99 | Morning Save | Promo code KINJAFS (free shipping)
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven | $99 | Morning Save | Promo code KINJAFS (free shipping)

If you’ve been wanting a winning combination of an air fryer and toaster oven, look no further than the Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven. It’s on Morning Save for $99. It can toast up to four pieces of toast and roast a three-pound chicken all at the same time! Plus, it comes in a space-saving design to save precious counter room. So, what are you waiting for?

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter