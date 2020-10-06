Vote 2020 graphic
'Tis the Season to Flannel and UNIQLO Has All Their Lady Plaids for Just $20

Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannel | $20 | UNIQLO
Women's Long-Sleeve Flannel | $20 | UNIQLO
Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannel | $20 | UNIQLO

A flannel is an essential part of any fall wardrobe. This weekend my pal had no idea what to pair her very cute silk cami and jeans with. As we stood in her closet I asked if she had a flannel shirt. Of course, she had the quintessential red plaid. It’s perfect for a casual, classy, and cozy look. Right now at UNIQLO grab any of their Women’s Long-Sleeve Flannels for $20.

There are seventeen color combos to choose from so you’re sure to find one that fits your style and the vibe of your wardrobe. These are so easy to dress up or down and use as an extra layer to not get chilly. They’re 100% cotton and have a skipper collar with sleeves that are easy to roll up. Traditional Scottish plaid has never gone out of style and neither will these so you might as well grab a few while their $10 off.

Free shipping on your first order or a standard $8 for any purchase under $200.

