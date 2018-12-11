Graphic: Chelsea Stone

REI is making the holidays even happier with a festive clearance sale that is positively jolly. Starting today and continuing through December 16, the outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off select clearance items (that’s better than their Cyber Monday sale, which only saw up to 40% savings, by the way).



Outdoor adventurers can seek deals on women’s and men’s apparel, along with a range of gear for camping, hiking, and all things snow. And you cana bet a few of your favorite brands, like Columbia, The North Face, and Patagonia, will be marked down, too. Take advantage of this sale now, and let the knowledge that you saved a bundle give you a warm feeling inside when you head outside in your new gear this winter.