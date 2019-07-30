Photo: Home Depot

Up to 35% Off Select Laminate Flooring | Home Depot



If you were planning a trip to Home Depot for your next project, don’t put it off until the weekend. Today only, you can get up to 35% off select laminate flooring. If you don’t have time to run to Home Depot after work, you can order flooring online and get free delivery. From Home Decorators Collection, you can get Mesa Oak 12 mm Laminate Flooring for $1.19 per sq. ft. It has the look of real wood but has a scratch-resistant layer that’ll keep it fresh for much longer.