Tired of Prime Day Deals? Tune Them Out With $100 off These Noise Cancelling Headphones From Sennheiser

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Sennheiser HD 458BT | $100 | Best Buy
Image: Sennheiser
Sennheiser HD 458BT | $100 | Best Buy

Prime Day deals are everywhere today. Maybe you’ve found something you like, maybe the deals have felt like duds. If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones, Best Buy has the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 off, bringing the price down to $100. Since you’re probably still working from home, a good dose noise cancellation can go a long way in staying focused.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

