Photo: Nordstrom Rack

Movado is a classic and iconic watch brand, but with price points ranging comfortably into four figures, it could feel incredibly unattainable for most. But with Nordstrom Rack’s Movado Event, you can score a gorgeous timepiece for half the retail price, with a few styles coming in under $300.



Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, but you’d better hurry because this is only a 24 hour event.