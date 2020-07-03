It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Gaming

Time to Turn Your Friends Into Ghosts as You Set the Kitchen on Fire Because the Sims 4 Is Just $10

Sheilah Villari
The Sims 4 for PlayStation 4 & Xbox One | $10 | Amazon

If you’re a fan of In Control you know how weird and fun The Sims can be. I feel like everyone has a bit of nostalgia for The Sims and their fourth version is just as crazy as the previous ones. Who hasn’t left a baby in the yard because it won’t stop crying or strategically removed the ladder from the pool to murder an annoying neighbor? Well, you can do all that for just $10. This is one of the best deals I’ve seen for this game, it’s 75% off the usual price. And Amazon has got you covered no matter if you are a PlayStation fan or an Xbox person. 

If you are still being smart and social distancing this is a great way to feel like you are still with your friends and family by making Sims of all of them. Just don’t tell your brother you turned him into a ghost.

Free shipping on these for all Prime members.

