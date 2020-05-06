Time to Refresh That Spring Wardrobe With 40% off Everything at Perry Ellis

40% off Sitewide | Perry Ellis
If you know about Perry Ellis you know it’s all about the sleek and stylish evolution of classic American sportswear. Patterns and colors, bold but always put together. This is a great time to inject a little fun into your summer/spring wardrobe with their sitewide 40% off sale. Shoes, shorts, sunglasses, and unique shirts are all deeply discounted for the next few days.
I love that there’s even a virtual happy hour category if you’re hitting a zoom hang out with coworkers after your nine to five at home. You’ll definitely want an eyecatching shirt for that. The sale section has also had their prices slashed so you’re looking at discounts as high as 80% off on some items.
Free shipping on orders over $75, This sale runs until May 10th.