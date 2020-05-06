It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Time to Refresh That Spring Wardrobe With 40% off Everything at Perry Ellis

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsPerry Ellis
97
Save
40% off Sitewide | Perry Ellis
40% off Sitewide | Perry Ellis
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

40% off Sitewide | Perry Ellis

If you know about Perry Ellis you know it’s all about the sleek and stylish evolution of classic American sportswear. Patterns and colors, bold but always put together. This is a great time to inject a little fun into your summer/spring wardrobe with their sitewide 40% off sale. Shoes, shorts, sunglasses, and unique shirts are all deeply discounted for the next few days.

Advertisement

I love that there’s even a virtual happy hour category if you’re hitting a zoom hang out with coworkers after your nine to five at home. You’ll definitely want an eyecatching shirt for that. The sale section has also had their prices slashed so you’re looking at discounts as high as 80% off on some items.

Free shipping on orders over $75, This sale runs until May 10th.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Your Car Shiny With A $28 Armor All Cleaner Kit

Google’s Pixel 4 XL Is $300 off Right Now

Tuesday's Best Deals: Jay Bird Headphones, Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, Rachael Ray Cookware, Civilization VI, and More

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games