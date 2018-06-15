Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of merino wool Darn Tough Hunter Socks for $36 on MassDrop, compared to the $24 you’d normally pay for a single pair. You can also add $2 at checkout to upgrade to extra cushioning, or an over-the-calf version.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Time to Put On Your Savings Shoes - Reader-Favorite Darn Tough Socks Are On Sale
Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of merino wool Darn Tough Hunter Socks for $36 on MassDrop, compared to the $24 you’d normally pay for a single pair. You can also add $2 at checkout to upgrade to extra cushioning, or an over-the-calf version.