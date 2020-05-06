Time to Prep for International Masturbation Day (May 28th) with 20% off at Bellesa Boutique

20% off & Free Shipping QUARANTINE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve heard a lot of good things about Bellesa Boutique over the past few months specifically their own line of toys. For m asturbation month (Yes, M ay is masturbation month) the fine folks at BBoutique want to treat you to 20% off anything and free priority shipping with code QUARANTINE.

Not only does this company design their own vibes but they have a really nice range of gear, erotica under thei r own imprint, and cute tees. With International Masturbation Day on its way, priority shipping will ensure you both arrive on time.

As always please remember to clean your toys.