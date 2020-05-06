It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Time to Prep for International Masturbation Day (May 28th) with 20% off at Bellesa Boutique

Sheilah Villari
20% off &amp; Free Shipping | Bellesa Boutique | Use code QUARANTINE
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

I’ve heard a lot of good things about Bellesa Boutique over the past few months specifically their own line of toys. For masturbation month (Yes, May is masturbation month) the fine folks at BBoutique want to treat you to 20% off anything and free priority shipping with code QUARANTINE.

Not only does this company design their own vibes but they have a really nice range of gear, erotica under their own imprint, and cute tees. With International Masturbation Day on its way, priority shipping will ensure you both arrive on time.

As always please remember to clean your toys.

