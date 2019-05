Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Say what you will about the quality of Keurig coffee, we’re going to happily sip on this offer. Right now, you can get a 100-count box of Amazon’s brand Solimo Light Roast Coffee for only $19 if you clip the $10 coupon. When you do the math, that’s about $.19 per cup of coffee. Much cheaper than stopping at the coffee shop on your way into work!