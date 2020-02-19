It's all consuming.
Time To Get Comfy, Crocs Is Having A 40% Off Sale With Some Of Their Styles

Ignacia
Crocs Sale | Crocs | Select Styles
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Are you someone who is always on their feet? Well, if you are, you should probably invest in a pair of Crocs. Yes, we’ve heard all of the jokes, but they’re like walking on a cloud, and select styles are 40% off today only for their hump day sale! That’s what we call a deal. Crocs does offer more than the traditional clog — they also have slip-ons as well! So, if you’re so inclined you should buy a pair and embrace comfort before they run out, because why the hell not?

