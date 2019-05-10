Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you been craving some cupcakes recently, but don’t actually own a muffin tin? You’re in luck, you can get Rachael Ray’s 10-Piece Bakeware cranberry red set for $16 off if you clip the coupon at checkout. The set includes two 10" x 15" cookie sheets, two 9-inch round pans, two 9-inch square pans, two loaf pans, one 9" x 13" rectangle pan with a lid, and a 12-cup muffin tin. You can also get the agave blue 10-piece set for a couple of bucks off too.

