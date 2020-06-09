It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Time to Channel Your Inner Grandma Because Pyrex Dishes Are 40% Off

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
660
Save
Pyrex Glass Bakeware | $21 | Amazon
Pyrex Glass Bakeware | $21 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Pyrex Glass Bakeware | $21 | Amazon

Ok, so Pyrex bakeware is like 40% off its original list price. We all know what Pyrex dishes are and we also know they don’t fucking break and last FOREVER. This is the cheapest investment you’ll make to your kitchen and honestly, you should go ahead and go for it. The 8-set is only $21 and comes with two easy-grab baking dishes as well as two storage containers along with their lids. Pyrex dishes are microwave and dishwasher-safe. What are you waiting for? Buy it. Your grams would be proud you made the purchase.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Bose 700 ANC Headphones, Snail Ukelele Starter Kit, MacBook Air, Cuisinart Grill, Nordstrom Father's Day Sale, and More

The Best True Wireless Earbuds That Won't Break the Bank

Get The Most Out of Your PS4 Controllers With a Charging Station for $14

The Best Lightweight Sheet Sets for Summer