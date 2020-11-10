Time to Add to the Collection Because Star Wars Tees and Toys up to 50% off Right Now

Up to 50% off Select Star Wars Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 50% off Select Star Wars Items | Amazon Gold Box



Star Wars is one of the deepest and most loyal fandoms of them all. While I wouldn’t consider myself a super fan (even though I’m currently reading the Th rawn trilogy) I do enjoy most of the series. There are 47 items on sale up to 50% off. So this is a great rime to great your holiday gift for the fan in your life or even yourself. Don’t worry there are a few B aby Yoda pieces in here too.

Who doesn’t need a classic tee from the original trilogy? This soft cotton t-shirt has a retro vibe and will look awesome with your favorite pair of jeans. It does also come in black but if you want that vintage aesthetic this is the way . :wink:

I’m an absolute sucker for these Bandai Namco Tamashii Nations figures. The Samurai line is always my favorite to see displayed at Toy Fair every year. I’m not even a Kylo Ren fan and I think is dope. The detail is on point and each of these is so beautifully constructed . Plus it’s 37% off and there are quite a few included in this sale.

My favorite outfits in all of Star Wars lore are the ones on Hoth. It’s definitely my top look for both Leia and Han. Here we have the adorable Fun ko version of Mr. Solo on the icy planet. He also comes with a slain tauntaun, you know for shelter. This is one of 6 pieces that fit to gether to recreate the battle at Echo Base in those frigid temps. This one is 30% off.

