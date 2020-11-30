It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

It's Time for a Show With the Amazon Echo Show 5 With Blink Mini Smart Camera at Just $50

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsCyber Monday DealsCyber MondayHoliday 2020
289
Save
Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera | $50 | Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera | $50 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera | $50 | Amazon

If you want an assistant that can show you what your best friend is up to in another room while you’re working away, this combo of the Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera is for you.

Advertisement

While you can watch and listen to the content that Amazon and other providers offer on the Echo Show 5, you can also ask Alexa to switch to the camera to see what the family dog is up to in 1080P quality.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Keep Vibesgiving Going With up to 30% off at Sweet Vibrations Today Only

Buy, Try, and Window Shop the Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals to Make Your Dream Home a Reality

Monday's Best Deals: Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Acer Nitro 5, Ugly Star Wars Sweaters, 4TB NVMe SSD, AA Batteries, and More

HP Has Serious Laptop, Desktop, and Monitor Bargains for Cyber Monday