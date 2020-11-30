It's Time for a Show With the Amazon Echo Show 5 With Blink Mini Smart Camera at Just $50

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera | $50 | Amazon

If you want an assistant that can show you what your best friend is up to in another room while you’re working away, this combo of the Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera is for you.

Advertisement

While you can watch and listen to the content that Amazon and other providers offer on the Echo Show 5, you can also ask Alexa to switch to the camera to see what the family dog is up to in 1080P quality.

Advertisement