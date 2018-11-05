Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Did you know Tile trackers work with Alexa? So if you lose your keys or your wallet in your house you can use your voice to find them without even pulling out your phone.



For a limited, time you can get everything you need to enjoy this vision of the future for just $50: A brand new Echo Dot, plus four Tile trackers in two different sizes. That’s $11 more than buying the Tiles by themselves (which is a good deal on its own), but if you need the Dot, that’s a tremendous value.