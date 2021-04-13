TikTok's Famous Tree Hut Is 25% off the Rest of the Week at Ulta

25% off Tree Hut Image : Tree Hut

TikTok darlings Tree Hut have taken the web by storm and seem to be on every beauty bloggers’ lips...and skin. For the rest of the week, treat yourself to their new and extensive line of scrubs, lotions, and face washes. Save 25% on Tree Hut in Ulta’s huge spring haul sale.

Tree Hut quickly became Ulta’s number one request, thanks to it making the rounds on TikTok. There are forty-two of their excellent products on sale and plenty of scents to pick from. The hands-down number one bestseller is the Watermelon Shea Sugar Scrub. Exfoliate away dry skin and return it to its radiance. And get a bang of juicy watermelon aroma while you do this. With a blend of six natural oils plus watermelon, replenish every inch of your body with safe vegan ingredients .

Smooth leg season is here, and you should add the Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil. The Coconut Lime is one of their top-rated items, and it needs to be in your summer arsenal. This helps keep your parts silky and knick-free. Again made with all-natural oils to get every inch hydrated and help prevent razor bumps, ingrown hairs, or overall redness from shaving. It also smells divine .

The Face Scrub line is new to the Tree Hut fam and is already becoming a favorite. The Brightening Pineapple & Papaya Face Scrub will get your sparkle back if you’ve had a few long nights or rough days by deep cleaning your pores and scrubbing away dullness. The p apaya works to rid your mug of impurities, and the alpha hydroxy acid brings back its luster.

