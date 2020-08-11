Tighten up Your Online Security and Save 15% on OVPN [Exclusive]

It's all consuming.
Tighten up Your Online Security and Save 15% on OVPN

Gabe Carey
Image: OVPN
Even if you’ve done nothing incriminating, no one wants their internet service provider (ISP) snooping in their browsing history. And during a time when the federal government wants to ban your favorite lip-syncing app as a purely xenophobic distraction from an imminent election, it may be time to start taking your online privacy seriously. OVPN encrypts your connection and claims it doesn’t store logs on their servers, even temporarily.

Though it doesn’t have as many servers on its network as some fan-favorites, the company owns all 89 of the servers it does have, with no physical storage devices like CD-ROMs or hard drives harboring your data. Try it out for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, bringing your sum total at checkout to a mere $4/month.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

