It's all consuming.
Tidy Up Your Home With a Refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead, Down to $120 Today

Jordan McMahon
 and Elizabeth Lanier
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Dyson V6 Motorhead | $120 | Newegg

Nobody likes a messy home, but cleaning isn’t exactly a fun chore for a lot of people. A good vacuum cleaner won’t alleviate those woes, but it will make it easier to get through your cleaning. Dyson’s V6 Motorhead isn’t the most powerful in the company’s arsenal, but it’s still a darn good cleaner. It’s cordless and can run up to 20 minutes per charge, so not the longest battery life, but enough to get through most rooms. It can also shrink down into a compact cleaner, which is great for tough-to-reach spots, and cleaning up the car after a weekend outing. Right now, a refurbished model is only $120 over at Newegg. This vacuum originally retails for $400 but you can find it new on Amazon for $350, so this is an incredible deal.

I personally have this vacuum and can tell you it is one of my best investments as someone who is sensitive to dust and other allergens. I didn’t get it for this low of a price though, so take advantage of it while you can! This deal is good for today only.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon in July 2020 and updated with new information on 11/9/2020.

