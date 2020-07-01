It's all consuming.
Tidy up Your Home With $70 off a Refurbished Dyson V6 Absolute

Jordan McMahon
Dyson V6 Absolute | $160 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon

Nobody likes a messy home, but cleaning isn’t exactly a fun chore for a lot of people. A good vacuum cleaner won’t alleviate those woes, but it will make it easier to get through your cleaning. Dyson’s V6 Absolute isn’t the most powerful in the company’s arsenal, but it’s still a darn good cleaner. It’s cordless and can run up to 20 minutes per charge, so not the longest battery life, but enough to get through most rooms. It can also shrink down into a compact cleaner, which is great for tough-to-reach spots, and cleaning up the car after a weekend outing. Right now, it’s $70 off at Newegg, bringing the price down to just $160.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

