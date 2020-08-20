It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Tidy up Your Home With $130 off a Refurbished Dyson V6 Absolute

Dyson V6 Absolute | $150 | Newegg
Nobody likes a messy home, but cleaning isn’t exactly a fun chore for a lot of people. A good vacuum cleaner won’t alleviate those woes, but it will make it easier to get through your cleaning. Dyson’s V6 Absolute isn’t the most powerful in the company’s arsenal, but it’s still a darn good cleaner. It’s cordless and can run up to 20 minutes per charge, so not the longest battery life, but enough to get through most rooms. It can also shrink down into a compact cleaner, which is great for tough-to-reach spots, and cleaning up the car after a weekend outing. Right now, it’s $150 off at Newegg, bringing the price down to just $150.

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/20/2020.

