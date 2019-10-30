It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Tidy Up The Junk In Your Trunk With This $18 Organizer

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
387
Save
Drive Auto Products Car Cargo Trunk Organizer | $18 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon and use code GIZMODODA15
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Drive Auto Products Car Cargo Trunk Organizer | $18 | Amazon | Clip the $2 coupon and use code GIZMODODA15

What’s that noise your car’s making? Chances are, it’s not something broken; it’s just all the crap rolling around in your trunk. These pop-up organizers will keep everything in its place, from groceries to road trip supplies to tire changing equipment.

Advertisement

This organizer features strong, stiff sidewalls, and can optionally strap into your trunk for extra security. You can even move it into the front seat and attach it around the seatback, say if you’re going on a long solo road trip, and want to keep a snack organizer close at hand.

Just clip the $2 coupon and then use promo code GIZMODODA15 at checkout to get it for $18.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Anker's Noise Canceling Headphones Are a Nice Deal At $69
Our Readers Can Save Big on a Pair of Aukey Dual-Port Wall Chargers, Right Now
Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio Is Still Too Expensive, But It's Down To Its Best Price

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts