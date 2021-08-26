Samsung JetStick | $422 | Samsung



Vacuuming sucks. Literally and figuratively. If you have a big machine you lug around the house to hoover up debris, pet hair, dust, and all those other gross things in your home, you know this. But it doesn’t have to. Suck, I mean, in the negative sense. Swap over to a lightweight but powerful vacuum with the Samsung JetStick, now $422 down from $649 via Samsung. It’s a completely cordless machine that’s just 6 pounds. Carry it and get to vacuuming all around your home, especially in hard-to-reach places with its 180-degree swivel head. It also features a 5-layer filtration system to capture pet dander, pollen, and other allergens so you can finally stop sneezing.

You get up to 60 minutes of vacuum power on a charge, and then you can swap two another battery for 120 minutes in a flash. This might seriously make you consider vacuuming more than just once a month, especially since its dustbin is simple to manage, too. Just put it on top of the included Clean Station and watch it empty itself. It’s almost like having a maid, except you’re still gonna need to push it. That’s pretty easy, though, right?