Ticket to Ride - Europe | $25 | Amazon

If you’ve played Ticket to Ride, the European version is more than just a new map. The addition of tunnels, ferries, and train stations add new layers of strategy that the American edition lacks, making it a worthy addition to your board game cabinet for just $25, within a couple bucks of an all-time low.



My only complaint? You can build a train from France to London, which was clearly not technologically feasible in the game’s late 1800s time period.