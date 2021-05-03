Thwart the Undead in Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition for $25

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition (Switch) | $25 | Amazon

They say you can’t kill the undead, but I beg to differ. Also, no one says that. In any case, the Switch edition of Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition is on sale today for $25. The game usually retails for $40, so that’s a pretty solid price cut considering it just launched in March. It’s an especially solid family game with wacky humor and weapons like juice cannons, so it’s a good way to keep your kids occupied as summer fast approached. Wow, summer is fast approaching. I need to go lie down.