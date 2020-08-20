Thursday's Deals of the Day: Sony Bluetooth Speaker, Crash Team Racing Switch Controller, Shark UpLight Vacuum, KN95 Masks, Satisfyer Pro 2, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A Sony portable Bluetooth speaker, a Team Group 1TB NVMe SSD, a Crash Team Racing controll er for Nintendo Switch, a Shark UpLight vacuum, a KN95 mask set, and a Satsifyer Pro 2 oral sex simulator lead Thursday’s. best deals.

Team Group 1TB NVME M.2 SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t already have an SSD, it’s high time you get one. The latest motherboards support M.2 NVME drives, the fastest available, and they’re getting cheaper as the years roll on. Today, you can find a 1TB stick of the good stuff at Newegg for $98. It’s by Team Group, which isn’t high up on the usual list of storage vendors, but the company has a solid track record, and flash memory is far more safe to gamble on than the mechanical drives of old.



TaoTronics ANC Headphones CCXN5FMS Image : TaoTronics

If you want ANC but don’t have much to spend, give these TaoTronics pair a whirl. Just $20 with coupon code CCXN5FMS, these have 40mm drivers and up to 24 hours of playback for long lasting, powerful sound. Most reviewers seem plenty pleased, and these normally run for $40, so you might be blown away by the sound for how little you’ll pay.



Sony SRS-XB01 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With social distancing still in effect and outdoor dining underway still I’ve seen a ton of people and establishments with Bluetooth speakers. I’ve personally enjoyed that one of my local spots hung speakers under the TVs they’ve pushed to the windows that you can connect Tunity with to listen to the game you’re looking at. Brilliant! Take $10 off this colorful little Sony Bluetooth speaker today to enhance your next social distanced hang or outdoor chill.



It comes in four colors but I think the blue is rather fetching. It’s splash-proof so beach days and poolside lounges are totally fine. You’ll get up to six hours of playtime off of one charge and it’s got some killer bass for such a compact speaker. Pair it easily with your phone and you can even accept calls with its built-in mic.

This item ships for free.

EarFun True Wireless Earbuds EFREE32OFF Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The EarFun Free are a pretty good buy at $14 off right now, or $33 after the discount. That’s the price after clipping the Amazon coupon and using code EFREE32OFF. ff you’re looking for affordable buds with good sound, these might be what you seek. I (Quenyn) reviewed these and, for the most part, they’ll offer everything you need in a basic pair of true wireless earbuds.



The built-in mic works perfectly for calls and it’s got the latest Bluetooth tech. It’ll connect easily and work up to forty-nine feet away. The earbuds come with three size options and fit snuggly for running and working out. The charging case will get you two hours of listening time on a ten-minute charge or up to six hours on a full one. And the case, which provides 30 hours total, can be charged via Type C or with a wireless charging pad.

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 8/20/2020.

W-King Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker WKINGD8B Graphic : Gabe Carey

Through rain, sleet, or snow, the outdoorsman persists. And not without the perfect playlist to capture every waking moment. Should your lifestyle fits that bill, allow me to introduce you to the W-King outdoor Bluetooth speaker. Now $23 off using the promo code WKINGD8B, it’ll get you through summer, fall, and winter. Whether you’re frolicking around in the backyard or working on your projects out in the garage, the IPX5 waterproof stereo keeps the music bumping and at an affordable price, at least until the discount expires on 8/21.



With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon out of 644 reviews and an Amazon’s Choice stamp of approval to top it off, this nifty device is rugged and has range, extending up to 66 feet over a Bluetooth 4.2 connection. The onboard 8,000mAh battery yields up to 24 hours of rambunctious audio playtime and takes only 3 hours to reach its fully potential, thanks to Quick Charge.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $35 on Amazon. This model gets you 4K-ready apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen to some tunes while you go on your daily run with Anker’s $33 Liberty Soundcore Neo headphones. That’s $7 off their original list price, and they have sound isolation technology so you won’t be disturbed when you’re trying to concentrate. It can easily connect to any of your devices with Bluetooth and has life-changing bass because a good boom boom is important. Grab em’ before they’re gone.



This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

SanDisk Extreme 512 GB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’re tired of having to order new SD cards to fit all your Switch games, or maybe just need a backup for all the pictures you’ve been taken, you might want to consider an SD card with more storage. Right now, you can get SanDisk’s 512 GB microSD card for just $110 at B&H Photo. The card typically sells for about $200, so grab it while you can.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/11/2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Skullcandy Wireless Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, Best Buy is offering Skullcandy Wireless In-Ear Headphones for a low $50. That means it’s 50% off the original list price of $100.



They available in Dark Grey and Psychotropical teal, both at the smae price. Charge em’ up and start listening!



Fitbit Inspire HR Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Being in quarantine has left many of us without a way to get up and move around. That isn’t healthy long-term, so as long as it’s not too hot out, it’s not a bad idea to get out for a quick walk every day. If you need an extra nudge, or just like keeping track of your outings, a Fitbit can help. Right now, you can get the Fitbit Inspire HR for just $70 at Best Buy. It’s an entry-level fitness tracker, but it packs plenty of features, including sleep tracking, workout logging, and heart rate monitoring.



This deal was originally published in August 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

PhoneSoap 3 INVENTORY20 Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s true. When inspected under a microscope, one out of every six smartphones contains fecal matter, according to a 2011 study conducted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. And while I regret to inform you that your phone is probably covered in poo, I’m even sadder to report your phone is 18 times more disgusting than a public toilet. As the experts over at PhoneSoap put it, “We wash our hands but we never wash our smartphones.”



That’s generalizing, of course, but the point stands: Most of us aren’t as conscious of the harmful bacterias permeating our phones as we are our hands, and in the midst of a pandemic, that’s probably not the best way to mitigate risk of infection. PhoneSoap 3 seems to be a good solution to help you keep your phone clean without submerging it in water. Thanks to advances in UV technology, this waterless gadget is capable of killing 99.99% of germs. A built-in acoustic audio amplifier keeps alarms and notifications from being muffled, and a pair of charging ports yields additional functionality.

PhoneSoap 3 is 20% off using our exclusive promo code INVENTORY20, bringing the subtotal down to $64 before taxes and shipping.

G/O Media may get a commission PhoneSoap 3 Buy for $64 from PhoneSoap Use the promo code INVENTORY20

Western Digital 5TB My Passport External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This past weekend, I sat around as my crew pondered a new rotation of multiplayer and co-op games to play, but we won’t be able to play them until next weekend. Wanna know why? No one had any of the games installed because they all vehemently refuse to buy more hard drive space, and frankly, I’m just sick of it. I even yelled at them!



Seriously, don’t you get tired of deleting and redownloading the same games over and over again? It’s equally as maddening as those who spend hundreds of dollars per year on disposable batteries. If these words sting, it’s because truth hurts and you’re someone who hasn’t solved one of life’s most annoying recurring issues with a single purchase. With a 5TB Western Digital external hard drive for $100 at Amazon, you won’t feel bound by your digital storage shackles ever again. I promise.

Echo Dot Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Well, the Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $20 off the original list price of $50. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone.



Aukey 60W PD USB-C Charger M5T6C7IM Image : AUKEY

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/4/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/17/2020.

Advertisement

I get it, it’s been really hard to keep up with fitness routines in this hellish year. But the exercise can really help your mood, even if it’s just a stroll outside, and a fitness tracker can motivate to get you moving. DailySteals has refurbished Fitbit Ones to help get you moving for the low price of $180. These little guys were discontinued a couple years ago but remain in surprisingly high demand, with used and refurbished versions listed for $200+ elsewhere.



The Fitbit One isn’t a fitness watch—instead, this one clips to your waistband. It’ll track your steps and whether or not you climbed stairs (look, stairs are tough), as well as monitor your sleep activity. Sleeping well is just as important to your health as exercising! So if you’re interested, grab one of these Ones before it’s too late.

Crucial BX500 1TB 2.5" SATA SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This $90 tag on a Crucial BX500 1TB SSD is pretty sweet. If you don’t already have one, an SSD can substantially improve your PC’s overall performance. This 2.5-inch SATA block fits most modern laptops and desktops, so you can step into hard drive heaven no matter what you’re working with.



SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

You might find yourself stocking up on games as our time in quarantine marches on. Eventually, you’ll run out of space, unless you stock up on enough storage to keep going. It’s pretty costly, but a 1TB microSD card should be able to hold you off for a while, and right now you can get this one from SanDisk for $190 off at B&H Photo.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $227, or $51 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in April 2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 8/17/2020.

Back to School Computing Shopping Event Image : Lenovo

Heading back to school can be a real bummer, but everyone loves buying school supplies. Open your wallets for some seriously good deals.



Best Buy’s Back to School Computing Shopping Event is in full swing, and it’s the best place to scoop up some fresh new tech for the year. Looking for a budget laptop that can handle writing assignments and Zoom classes? Maybe you’re ready to blow off some steam with a portable gaming machine that can handle anything from League of Legends to Fortnite.

Whatever you’re in the market for, Best Buy’s got you covered with all three Rs: readin’, ‘ritin’, and really awesome tech. If you’re interested in snapping up some of these deals, act fast—other students are also prepping for their triumphant return to the classroom.

Geralt Grandmaster Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I remember seeing this figure at Toy Fair earlier in the year and thinking how brilliant it was. Dark Horse makes really beautiful quality statues at pretty affordable prices so when a sale hits you know you’re getting a great deal. Save $17 on this Witcher 3 statute of Geralt of Rivia today.



This is the third statue of the White Wolf by Dark Horse from Witcher 3. He stands just under eleven inches tall from his Witcher symbol base to the top of his sword. Geralt is decked out in his best blue Grandmaster Feline armor from the Blood and Wine expansion. The detail on his very rugged and handsome face is exquisitely paired with how meticulous each piece of his weaponry is. Let him bravely battle Bruxas for you as you gaze upon his hunkiness. This is the perfect gift for any fan.

Advertisement

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members.

PowerA CTR Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

It’s not too late to transform your house for spooky season, and why can’t that include your gaming peripherals? This PowerA Crash Team Racing wireless controller is perfect for Halloween with its black and orange design with Aku Aku etched all around. By the way, I happen to call Halloween my born day, and whether coincidentally or incidentally, that’s my favorite color scheme. With $12 off at Amazon today, I totally just convinced myself to buy one. You can do so here if you’ve resolved likewise.



Advertisement

Only five days old, EA Sports UFC 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is already $10 off at Amazon. Just clip the coupon and coast to checkout. You’ll step into the octagon against digital renditions of all your favorite mixed martial artists, whether as one of those dangerous men and women or in your own asskicking skin.



Advertisement

I’m personally thankful for the revamped career mode that makes it easier to learn the game because trying to escape some of those submission holds is like fighting a bout of sleep paralysis. At some point, all you can do is relax your muscles and let your soul float right out of your fleshy parts.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already followed Geralt of Rivia through hell and back in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, let’s fix that. It’s only $40 to get the game with ALL the DLC on Nintendo Switch.



Yo can also find it for both Xbox One ($23) and PlayStation 4 ($28). These are typical prices for the more traditional consoles by now as they’ve had the game a lot longer than the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 06/17/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 8/19/2020.

Razer Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Gaming aficionados, I bring you a light-up gaming keyboard from Razer that’s only $100! Yes, that’s right, it’s a whole $70 off its original price of $170. It’s wired and is a switch keyboard with RGB lighting, so whatever game you’re playing will be dope. Nothing much to say, grab it and go now.



Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for just $27, the going price for the Xbox One version at Amazon. The PS4 version isn’t available there, but Walmart has it for the same $27.



Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in March 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

Razer Viper Gaming Mouse Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For gaming mice, weight is an important factor that can make all the difference between game-changing ult and an embarrassing misplay. (We all know it wasn’t lag, man. Just fess up!) But all gamers aren’t created equal. If you prefer a lighter mouse, check out the Razer Viper, coming in at just 69g, and with a 16K optical sensor, your crosshairs will move like ice on tile. It’s just $50 at Amazon, which is even cheaper than you could find it this past Black Friday.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/18/2020.

For every speed running Dark Souls master in the world, there are dozens like me who just can’t be arsed to contend with the game’s steep learning curve. Like, how am I supposed to know that Drogon is just chilling on a random ass bridge in the first five minutes of me gathering my bearings? And why are those red weirdos allowed to invade my game and make me consider retiring from my favorite lifelong hobby altogether? I get it. You’re awesome. Stop griefing me, losers! Oh, sorry, got off track: I think I might just try this Dark Souls board game instead, the expansions for which are now up to 25% off at Amazon.



Turtle Beach - Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I need a new PlayStation 4 headset, because of course a PC headset isn’t going to work with my gaming consoles. Nothing can be easy! I had a Turtle Beach headset a lonnngggg time ago in the age of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and that little bugger survived for years before just being incompatible with my newer technology. The Ear Force Recon 50P might be a cringey name, but I assume this headset is of the same quality, and works right out the box with your PS4 controller. It also works with the Xbox One controller with an adapter! At only $25, this seems like a solid buy.



Over at Walmart, you can get some of Nintendo’s popular first party titles for $50. Most gamers know that Nintendo games are slow to drop in price, so this is a pretty great deal! We’ve been seeing this $10 discount at other retailers, most notably Amazon, but Walmart has a few titles that are currently unique to them!



The recently released and super popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on that list. If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss was about, now’s your chance to give it a try! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are also a part of that sale, and are both great games in their own right. Grab some copies before it’s too late!

Buy Speks, Get Unblocks Free Gif : Speks

Harkening back to the fidget spinner days, I see Speks as the natural evolution of the 2017 phenomenon. Similarly, it’s a magnetic ball toy meant for you to fidget with throughout your days now spent agonizing over job security and solitary confinement. Rather than biting your lip or anxiously bouncing your leg, the fidget toys are a healthy and fun way to cope when you’re stressed. You can mold them into various shapes and even pair ‘em with a second set, for more sculpting possibilities. They come in single- and multi-color variants including teal, rose gold, and “jazzercise.”



For a limited time, you can buy one set of Speks magnetic balls and get Unblocks—a comparable toy akin to magnetic Lincoln Logs—free (a $15 value) using the promo code FREEFUN. And remember, orders over $45 come with free shipping, so order a couple and save a few bucks on courier fees. Don’t sweat the small things, try Speks instead. Believe me, I have, and it works!

Cuisinart 10-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For $129, snap up 10 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. I make it sound like a bucket of fried chicken, but these aluminum-encapsulated cook items heat up quickly and evenly. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1-1/2 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3-1/2 Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle and Cover

1x 8" Skillet

1x 10" Skillet

1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Cover

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 8/20/2020.

PyroPet Black Cat Candle Graphic : Sheilah Villari ( iStock by Getty Images )

I’ve been a fan of PyroPet candles for years and have had a few of them and even given them as gifts. I still haven’t burned the very first one I got from their Kickstarter in 2014, the Kisa in pink. This is that same candle but in black. It’s 27% off right now and is one of the rarer ones out in the universe.



When you burn this candle down (which takes about twenty hours) you’ll find the quirky metal skeleton of a grinning feline left. This makes a wonderful spooky decoration for a bookshelf or office. The candle is made of paraffin wax and the skeletal core is aluminum. Kitty stands about six inches tall and the beautifully designed geometric shape is incredible to watch melt away. Honor all the black cats you’ve loved over the years as you light it as a tribute. Here’s to you Salem and Binx. Just don’t forget to grab a decorative plate to let the wax collect on.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Shark UpLight Vacuum Cleaner Image : Shark

I’ll just be honest about this: vacuums don’t excite me. Well, not traditional ones, anyway. I love robot vacuums like the Roombas, of course, but regular ones just don’t do anything for me. That is, until I saw this Shark UpLight, which is 50% off at Amazon. That brings your cost down to $150.



Alongside powerful suction, the raving for this floor cleaner is mostly due to its clever design. It stands upright for incognito storage in your home, but more than its stowaway potential, the small size makes it easy to wield and maneuver in tight spaces. More than that, the suction pod sitting on the top easily lifts away, making it a manageable handy vac with a built-in hose in a snap. Transporting the vacuum is easier as a result, and you’ll also have a much better time with hard to reach areas like ceilings or tight spaces.

Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

My usual neighborhood spa is open but there just something about going back right now that I’m just not ready for and that stresses me out. On top of the actual pain in my neck from working at home, this has added another layer tension. This Eternal Home Neck and Shoulder Shiatsu Massager ($20) might just be the answer if you aren’t quite there to head back to your regular masseuse.



This massage packs a punch with thirty-eight modes for fifteen levels of shiatsu kneading. Soft, Kneading, Shiatsu, Percussive, whatever you need to get relief too. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Tacklife T8 800A Jump Starter 6R7Y5WYL Graphic : Gabe Carey

Man, could my dad drive a car. But if yours can’t without breaking down (or you, yourself, can’t), maybe you should pick up a couple Tacklife T8 800A jump starter. It’s the last-gen model, sure, but it’s $26 off today when you clip the coupon and use promo code 6R7Y5WYL. With an 18,000mAh battery inside, it not only jump-starts cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans—it can also take your phone from 0 to 100 in no time at all, thanks to its 5V/9V Quick Charge port. Never again will you be stuck thumbing it on the side of the road with a dead battery and a stagnant vehicle ... well, as long as you remember to juice up the jump starter.



Echo Dot w/ Clock Image : Amazon

Meet the Echo Dot with Clock. It’s just like an Echo Dot, but it has a clock. Problem is, it was more expensive than a regular Dot, and now it’s not. With $20 off, you’ll save a lot. Add one to your home and meet the immensely helpful Alexa bot.



Sadly for you lot, I’ll be here all day.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/16/2020 and updated by Ignacia Fulcher with new information on 8/19/2020.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition w/ Echo Lamp Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With most kids still home from school and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. And now, Amazon is bundling it with the Echo Glow, a simple smart lamp that can provide fun nights for. The combo comes through for $50, a 50% discount from their combined MSRPs.



The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.

And with the Amazon Echo Glow, you can set up custom lighting routines to have the multi-colored RGB lamp add fun and order to your kids’ routine. You can use it as a countdown timer, a bedtime or “get your ass up and dressed for school” signaler, and even have Alexa start up a light show for some mid-day dance breaks. And no one says you have to be a kid to use it. (Don’t worry, we don’t judge.)

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 4/7/2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/20202.

Star Wars Inflatable Water Toys Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re lucky enough to have your own outdoor cantina now is the time to throw the ultimate geek party even if it’s just you and your fam. These three adorable Star Wars inflatable beach balls are just $12, which is crazy because one usually runs for $6.



You’ll get the two cutest droids in the universe R2-D2 and BB-8. Tossing BB-8 around in the pool will be an easy recreation of most of his scenes from The Force Awakens. You can pose or just lounge poolside in your Princess Leia bikini with good ol’ R2. And bat the Death Star all afternoon before defeating the Empire and deflating it. Each blows up it fourteen inches around and they can even be used as decoration for your favorite Rebel’s room.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime Members.

Flexiglo Flexible LED Flashlight (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Quick, go to SideDeal and take a look at these flexible LED flashlights. I’m only urging you to do so right away to catch a glimpse of the GIF that shows all the weird angles you can bend it into, making it look like one of those cobras responding to a snake charmer. Now that you can’t get the image out of your head, go ahead and buy two for $14.



I’m personally finding a lot of potential for fun with these, but with three illumination modes and a backside magnet, they also seem super useful, so grab some if your imagination agrees.

Aukey Mini Dash Cam Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Sometimes, those police reports don’t tell the real story. When it comes time to fight your road tickets and arrests, you’ll wish you had a dash cam. There’s no reason not to add one to your car, especially with the nimble Dash Cam Mini by Aukey, featuring 1080p recording that will automatically save clips of auto accidents.



It’s small enough to fit behind your rear view mirror, or anywhere else in your car, though with a 170-degree wide-angle CMOS sensor, you should cover enough ground with even just one of these cheap things. Did I mention it’s only $26? But only if you use coupon code NZUQ8YCP.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Upsimples 8x10 Picture Frame Set (10-Piece) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Friends of the pod will know how often I complain about living in a studio apartment with my partner and two pets amid this awful, awful pandemic. Recently, however, we started remodeling the place to open it up and bring it more sunlight. In the process of redecorating, we’re also introducing floating shelves and framed art to our walls, and I have to say: After living here for about a year and a half, it’s finally starting to feel like home.



Now that you’re hopefully spending more time there, cozy up and complete your dream house or apartment with gorgeous, scenic expressions from local creators or iconic artists with almost 40% off a 10-piece set of frames on Amazon. This deal won’t last long, so scoop it up while you still can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, 20% off with the code KINJA20, which is $12 off the original price of $60. If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160. Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks are certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!



60% off Satisfyer Pro 2 WELL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, you can get a whopping 20% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50 with the promo code WELL so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Pro 2 Buy for $50 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code WELL

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator RELAX20 Photo : MysteryVIbe

Yesterday was National Couples’ Day but that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate. People often think vibrators are for solo aviators but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a friend. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator ($120) is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix and you can save 20% with the code RELAX20.



With six powerful motors, that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

Free shipping on orders over $40.

G/O Media may get a commission Crescendo Bendable Vibrator Buy for $120 from MysteryVibe Use the promo code RELAX20

Solimo Hand Sanitizer 67oz Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need some hand sanitizer, Amazon’s Solimo brand is selling massive bottles of this magical elixir of the 62% ethyl variety for just $12. Perfect for refilling smaller bottles, you’ll have it within a week’s time.



Image : Huckberry

While we’re not exactly having the most normal of ones this summer, those of you with access to private pools or isolated beaches are no doubt in need of new, fashionable swimwear. Believe me, I’ve been rocking the 80s-style Kmart trunks for years now, and these heavily discounted swim shorts at Huckberry appear to be just the antidote for my first-world woes.



Personally, I’m keen on this cactus-adorned swimsuit from Boardies. Another, more classic and subdued option are the Rhythm Vintage Palm trunks, which bear a muted vintage grey color scheme, perfect for blending in at the beach. If you’re partial to bolder, pastel designs, however, you’re in luck as the bright green Boardies Overlay shorts are like a tropical-theme episode of ZOOM on PBS from the 90s. And Howler Brothers’ Stretch Bruja boardshorts are like a watercolor tattoo for your legs that never fades.

Advertisement

Hi-Tec Redline 24L Pro Commuter Backpack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re often out in the elements, you’ll want a backpack that won’t let the living waters rush through to destroy all your precious technology, clothes, and other items, all of which can fit into this big 24L bag offered up by MorningSave for $39. It has roomy front and rear compartments, with enough space to fit a laptop, tablet, water bottles, batteries and smartphones, books and sanitizers, and more.

G-Spot Hero Vibrator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re bored at home without a bae, or want to spice up your sex life with bae, I have a sexy deal for you. The G-Spot Hero vibrator. Only $30 at Ella Paradis, and 10 speeds, it’ll take vagina-holders to higher heights over and over again. You’ll even get a cute little satin bag to store it after you’re finished. What are you waiting for? Great orgasms are only a click away.



Up to 40% off Select Favorites Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Two times a year the Disney Store puts their fan favorites on sale for up to 40% off. It’s a curated selection of tees, accessories, costumes, home goods, and more. The whole family is covered. There are styles for men, women, kids, and even pets. All prices are as marked and the deal is expected to run until August 23.



Speaking of pets, there are a few chew toys to treat your furry best friend to. This Mickey Ice Cream Bar ($13) is one summer goodie Fido actually can enjoy. One thing Disney does very well is collectibles and mugs are certainly at the top of that list. The Tinkerbell Animation Mug ($10) is adorable and will fit right in with other classic faves in your coffee cup cluster. And you’ll never go wrong with adding a new fleece throw blanket to your living room or bedroom and this Mickey one ($16) is cozy and cute, plus you can customize it.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Summer Blowout Short Sale ST19 Photo : JACHS NY

“Liz I swear to God if you tell me it’s hot one more time I’ll murder you.” Fine, but you still pick up some super comfy shorts from JACHS NY. It’s their Summer Blowout sale, and their shorts are only $19 if you use ST19 at checkout. No reason to miss out on this one!



This sale includes their popular chino shorts, as well as some board shorts. Whatever style you prefer, grab some pairs before they sell out—because some already are!

There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $50 off at Amazon. The $150 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.



