The North Face at Backcountry, extra discounts from e.l.f. Cosmetics, Sperry’s Summer Sale, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now, everything in their sale section is an extra 20% off.



For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, having their huge Summer Sale, which means a good amount of makeup is under $1, with most of it in the $3 range. Plus, there’s automatically free shipping and a 3-piece Sun-Kissed Set with orders of $25 or more, which you will probably hit as you stock up on affordable beauty staples.

Screenshot: Korres

The Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening Oil is the only facial oil that I enjoy. It smells amazing, feels amazing, and it really makes my skin feel smoother and brighter. You can pick that up, and more, during their Summer Sale. Use the code SUMMER at checkout to get 30% off sitewide.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pür Cosmetics makes some really greta complexion products and if you haven’t tried anything from them, now’s your chance. Use the code SUMMER at checkout and you’ll get 30% off sitewide. Eyeshadows, blush palettes, cushion foundations, and more are discounted.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Today marks the official start of summer (though, we all know it’s been here for a while now), and that means breaking out of your boots and into something a bit more lightweight. Sperry is here to help you out with their Semi-Annual Sale, taking up to 50% off hundreds of shoes, t-shirts, dresses, swimsuits, sunglasses, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be Spring already (Hey, 70 degree NYC weather, nice to see you), but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Backcountry is marking down a bunch of The North Face styles including outerwear, accessories, and shoes. Pick up a great coat or pair of boots and save them for next winter.

Screenshot: Nordstrom Rack

The two most contested things to spend money on when it comes to women’s wardrobes are shoes and bags. I’m in the camp that shoes will inevitably get ruined, so maybe opt for the bag. If you always feel that way, but want to feel like you’re getting a deal, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a ton of bags.

Screenshot: Alice + Whittles

Most rain boots aren’t made for comfort and style; they’re made to keep your feet dry. But Alice + Whittles goes a step further by creating slim, good-looking boots that feel light and comfortable on your feet. And right now, they’re having an up to 75% off Warehouse Sale on their Essential Rubber Boot, so maybe it’s time to rethink your thunderstorm attire.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is officially starts tomorrow, but it’s basically here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Right now, they’re taking up to 70% off a ton of styles for every kind of person. Beauty, shoes, outerwear, dresses, anything you could think you could ever want from ASOS is included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now up to 70% off a ridiculous amount of things.



Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 50% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more , to make you feel better about how this year will be.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down summer workout gear to get you outside for a fun, a jog, or even just a brisk walk to the coffee shop.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 25% off a ton of gear from Marmot. Outerwear, layering pieces, tents, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you work in an office, Amazon wants to sell you something to make those eight hours of your day a little more comfortable.



Today only, a whole bunch of Eureka office products are on sale, including several attractive standing desk risers, a standing desk mat, a monitor arm, and an adjustable footrest for when you want to sit down. Head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, and remember that these prices are only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which doesn’t make any sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $41 with promo code 25KINJACLEAN. That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $41 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 25% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $12, or about $.15 per load.



Image: Woot

If you’re the new owner of a Nebula Capsule or any other projector, you’re going to need to get an outdoor screen. You can use your new screen to play video games, show a slideshow at an event, or watch movies from the comfort of your yard.

This 92" screen is made of durable nylon, includes all the stakes and string you’ll need, and it’s just $90 on Woot today, which is about $35 less than its Amazon price. But, showtimes for this deal end at the end of the day or when the product sells out, so don’t let this deal pass you by!

TECH

Photo: Amazon

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use. Right now, you can get a pair of 3' cables, plus one organization pouch (pictured above) for just $16, down from the usual $20.



Want a longer cable? A single 6' model is also available for $10 with promo code ANKER985, but without a pouch.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for an all-time low $12 today when you clip the 10% coupon on the product page.