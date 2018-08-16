Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Discounted bras and bralettes from Urban Outfitters, a huge Patagonia sale, tea and tea accessories, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deals.



THE BIG SALEs

Screenshot: Patagonia

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s no better time to give Urban Outfitters a second look than when they make all of their Out from Under bras and bralettes $16. Just add your favorites to your cart and watch the extra discounts at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Once again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 40% off basically everything on their site, including sale items, when you use the code SUMMER4EVER. Their sale section has a ton of really awesome outwear, sweaters, pants, and more. This is also a great time to check out their new Plus section.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

American Eagle isn’t just basics and swimsuits, they make some pretty great shoes and accessories as well. Right now, all of their in0house shoes and accessories are buy one, get one 50% off. Mix and match jewelry with boots, hats with sunglasses, and more, no code needed.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is coming to an end and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you up to 75% off a ton of styles during their Warehouse Event. Obviously there is tons of denim to choose from, but also tops, outerwear, and more.

Note: You have to enter your email address to get it, but it’s worth it.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stio makes some of the best technical apparel in the game, and as it should since it’s based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Right now, you can get 20% off all their spring/summer collection with the code KINJA20, or if you’re eyeing something in the sale section, use the code KINJASALE10 and pick up an extra 10% off.

HOME GOODs

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Timbuk2 Copilot is already one of your favorite roller carry-on bags, so why not pick one up for just $135, one of the best prices we’ve seen. You’ll be set with how to stuff as many clothes into a carry-on as possible.



Screenshot: Amazon

I’m an avid coffee drinker, but come 3:00pm, I’d rather sip on a cup of tea. If you’re anything like me, this one-day sale is steeped with deals you’ll enjoy. Today only, choose from many types of loose-leaf tea from Oolong to English Breakfast to Turmeric Ginger, plus pick up some simple, classic double-walled tea cups as well.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your car’s center console doesn’t have enough storage space, a couple of organizational tools are on sale in today’s Gold Box. Both slot in between your console and one of the front seats using a combination of friction and adhesive, extra storage space for your phone, spare change, or even an extra drink cup. The best part though? They’ll stop a lot of french fries from falling under the seat, forever lost to that unknowable black hole.



Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, the popular Dyson Ball is down to $200 on Amazon, which is $100 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen for a non-refurb.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This is easily one of the best Dyson deals we’ve ever seen, even if it is refurbished, so don’t be surprised if it sells out early.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Turns out, having a laptop with only USB-C ports means you need to carry a dongle with you from time to time. Who knew? Luckily, these $34 hubs from VAVA are designed to perfectly match your space grey (promo code KINJA8888) or silver (promo code KINJA7777) MacBook, and turn one USB-C port into an ethernet port, an SD card reader, an HDMI output, and three USB 3.0 ports. There’s even pass-through USB-C charging, so you’re not even really using up one of your precious ports.



Sitting is killing you, but you don’t have to commit to a standing desk for eight hours per day to reap the benefits; with an affordable monitor riser, you can turn any desk into a part time standing desk that raises and lowers on demand.

Two models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box: a spring-loaded model for $111 (one of the best prices we’ve seen for a product like this), and an electric version for $187. Honestly, you’re going to raise and lower your desk maybe two or three times per day, so I’d just get the manual one.

The sale also includes a trio of wire monitor shelves, if you need to raise your screen to a more ergonomic height, or just add a little more storage space to your desk.