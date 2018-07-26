Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack, activewear from Amazon, Sephora’s Weekly Wow Deals, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’re in dire need of a new straightener, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to get frizz-free hair, Amazon can help out with this Parwin Beauty hair tool Gold Box. Choose from five different tools: two straighteners and three curling irons (two of which have interchangeable barrels). Just keep in mind these prices will disappear at the end of the day.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Thankfully, it seems like the diabolical summer heat is slowly starting to dissipate. That means if you’ve been using the humid weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down gear from Tesla (not that Tesla) Active Sportswear so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For me, the most common answer to “Where did you get that?” is H&M. The stores are mad houses and the clearance sections are disorganized, but digging through them is so worth it. Right now, they’re having one of their massive sales, with deals as low as $5.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 40% off everything in their sale section, (including select home goods). No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Photo: Nordstrom Rack

Movado is a classic and iconic watch brand, but with the price point over $1,000, it could feel incredibly unattainable for most. But with Nordstrom Rack’s Movado Event, you can score a gorgeous timepiece for half the retail price, with a few styles coming in under $400.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



HOME GOODs

Anker, purveyor of basically all of your favorite charging gear, also makes really popular cordless vacuum cleaners (under its Eufy sub-brand), and both models are on sale today for the best prices we’ve seen in quit some time.



Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

Most of you will probably want to opt for the HomeVac Duo, which runs for up to an hour on a charge, and features a detachable hand vac for cleaning furniture, your car, and other hard-to-reach places. Today’s $73 deal is a solid $27 discount off what you’d normally pay.

If you place a premium on sheer vacuuming power, the newer HomeVac features stronger suction and a larger dust bin, though it lacks the Duo’s versatile 2-in-1 design. Still, $70 is $30 less than usual. And as you’d expect from Anker, no matter which one you choose, it’ll run off a battery.

Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a $25 sale.

Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Image: Amazon

LUCID’s extra thick memory foam topper could change your good night’s sleep into a great night’s sleep. With 4 inches of memory foam, this topper can smooth and soften up your mattress and provide more ventilation. It even smells like lavender for a calming effect.

Advertisement

All sizes are 20% off on Amazon, so grab the one you need before this deal dozes off.

Photo: Amazon

Want to keep birds off your patio, or out of your garden? Bird-repelling reflective tape is the cheapest and easiest way to convince them to buzz off, and you can get a 350 foot roll today for just $10 with promo code KINJABIRD. That’s $3 less than the same roll costs on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this alarm clock with code MDT5D3EV.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Space is hardly the final frontier of board games, but if you’re a Star Trek fan, it’s worth picking up the Five-Year Mission co-op game for $22.



You are about to begin your 5-year mission aboard the USS Enterprise. But which one? You can crew the classic Enterprise NCC-1701 or the next generation NCC 1701-D. ALERT! You and your fellow crewmates must cooperate to resolve dangerous situations that threaten to destroy your ship. If you fail, you all lose. Solving threats is the way you score points for your crew and win the game. Each crewmate has a unique ability. These abilities can help the team solve alerts. Use your skills wisely to give your crew the best chance at success. So, which is the crew for you-The Original Series, or the Next Generation?

Just don’t play as a red shirt.

Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $11, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.



Screenshot: Target

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to give good deals. Right now, they’re giving you $10 off $50, or $25 off $100 home good orders. It’s a great time to think about redecorating.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.



This USB battery pack doesn’t include USB-C, built-in prongs, dual inputs, or any of that jazz. What it does have is a large capacity (16,750mAh, enough for 4-6 phone charges, in most cases), and a very low $22 price tag today with promo code KINJAPB010. In fact, this is one of the lowest price-per-mAh ratios we’ve seen from a brand as popular as RAVPower.

