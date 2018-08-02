Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Mountain Hardwear’s Summer Sale, major discounts from Frederick’s of Hollywood, Sephora’s Weekly Wow Deals, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

Graphic: Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off when you spend $40 on summer essentials, which in Amazon’s mind means sunscreen, plus men’s and women’s razors, and feminine hygiene products. Other than the sunscreen, I’m not sure why the others are summer-specific products, but it’s stuff you probably need to buy anyway, so you might as well save some money.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic beauty brand is one of the best out there. And, right now you can get a ton of top-selling makeup and skin care for 30% off during their Summer Sale. No code is needed, just add your favorites to your cart and enjoy.

Screenshot: Origins

There’s no better time to stock up on really great skin care than right now, because your skin is probably desperate for some TLC. Grab 50% off select Origins items, including makeup, skin care, brushes, and more. No code is needed, just add our new things to your cart and checkout.

THE BIG SALEs

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you ti prep for your fall and winter days. Take up to 50% off a bunch styles (including the awesome Ghost Whisperer Jacket) during their Summer Sale. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Wowza. What a sale. Frederick’s of Hollywood is knocking an extra 70% off sale items with the code CLEAR70, which means you can get bras, undies, bodysuits, whatever this is, and more for insanely low prices. Seriously, there are all-lace undies for $3.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What sets the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale apart from other sale is the fact that none of the items are old or cast-offs. The basis of the sale is showcasing incoming products for the fall season and letting customers buy them at sale prices.



It’s been going on for a couple weeks now, so we though we’d round up our favorite deals that are still live and kickin’. Let us know what your favorites are (or what you picked up) in the comments.

Men’s:



Women’s:

Home:

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I recently discovered Nobody’s Child after looking through Instagram’s explore page and seeing it tagged in an outfit that I loved. The UK-based brand brings ‘90s styles into 2018 with simple silhouettes and dainty patterns. Right now, they’re taking 20% off everything with the code NEWYOU20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If the name & Other Stories doesn’t ring a bell, get ready for a wardrobe intervention. The brand is H&M’s sophisticated sister, and right now, they’re marking down hundreds of items up to 70% off, from clothing, to candles, to their stellar beauty products. Pick up styles for every season for as low as $5.



Photo: Nordstrom Rack

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. And if you were in dire need of a new pair for the impeding season, their sale at Nordstrom Rack is here for you. Grab some better-looking boots, for men, women, and kids, at up to 50% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kidswith promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

HOME GOODs

Image: Amazon

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, and the diffusers double as humidifiers.



There are a couple of options on sale today, all different sizes and shapes. The cheapest and most popular is this $20 diffuser with a water tank big enough for seven hours of steam. If you’re looking for a larger tank, this $30 machine can de-stink for up to 10 hours, and if you’re into Himalayan salt, this diffuser is a two-in-one.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $30 on their newest model by clipping the on-page coupon, within $10 of the best price we’ve seen.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

Image: Amazon

It’s novelty pool float season, y’all, so hang on tight.



The Intex Inflatabull is exactly what you think it is. One person rides the bull, and everyone else grabs the handles on the outside to make it shake. It seems like a concussion waiting to happen, but sometimes you’ve just got to grab life by the horns.

This just launched on Amazon at $35, but it costs more from most places around the web.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Bringing your breakfast or lunch to work with crowded break room fridges and microwaves can be a hassle. But, with this Thermos food jar, you can skip the break room altogether and keep your food at its optimal temperature. Hot food will stay warm up in this jar for up to 7 hours, and cold food will keep for 9.



At just $20 today, or around $5 off, this is a no-brainer. It even comes with its own spoon.

TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.

Photo: Amazon

If you own an iPhone, you should keep an extra long Lightning cable in your travel bag. As you probably well know, a shocking number of hotels and Airbnbs, and a less shocking number of airports don’t put power outlets in places that make sense, so a long cable gives you a lot more flexibility for getting a charge.

This 6' PowerLine+ model from Anker is nylon-wrapped, kevlar reinforced, and just generally great to use. It even comes with a pouch so it won’t get tangled in your bag. Get it for just $13 today with promo code ANKER229.

Refurb Amazon Cloud Cam | $80 | Amazon

While Amazon’s Key service got a lot of attention when it was announced late last year, you might have missed that you can purchase the associated cloud security camera separately.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for an account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $80 refurbished price point. That’s $40 less than buying it new, and $20 less than the usual refurb price.

The best part? If, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $8 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.