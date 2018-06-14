Milk Makeup’s Friends & Family Sale, Clear the Rack at Nordstrom Rack, discounted swimwear from Aerie, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Give your skin the dose of attention it needs with face masks from Innisfree, Etude House, Moksha, and more for 30% off, which means most of them are around like, $2 each. Give your skin a wake up call for less than your morning cup of coffee. There’s no code needed, just add all the masks you want (or just add all of them) to your cart and stock up.



Milk Makeup is the hip makeup brand that made waves when it first came out. Minimalism at its finest, there’s really nothing showy about it, except how well it works. Right now, they’re taking 25% off all orders of $35+, plus you get some free goodies if you hit $75 (so ask your friends if they need anything), I love their new Watermelon Brightening Serum and their Kush Mascara is pretty fantastic as well.



Yes, it’s happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off their already discounted prices. Nearly 15,000 items are included in the sale, so dive in!

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. But right now, Aerie is marking down a ton of bikini tops and bottoms to $20 and under, which means you can get a full bathing suit for the price of one piece.

Forever21 has been a purveyor of incredibly affordable fast-fashion for years, but they’ve really stepped up their game in terms of trends. Right now, they’re also taking 70% off select summer styles, so those pieces you only bring on vacation or where a couple times before donating just got even more affordable.



Update: Now up to 50% off.

In a world where bra shopping feels more like a slow form of torture than anything remotely resembling an enjoyable experience, Journelle is a salvation. The lingerie they make and carry is beautiful, and it carries up to M in cup size. Right now their Semi-Annual Sale is happening, which means 30% off over 750 bras, undies, robes, PJ sets, tights, and more .

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with their buy one, get one 50% off deal with the code GIZMODO2. Just add any two of your favorite styles to your cart, use the code, and automatically save up to $15.

Garmin’s Vivosmart 3 does all the fitness-tracking stuff you’d expect from a wearable, including heartrate monitoring, but it adds a dimension you won’t find in competing trackers: monitoring your stress levels. And with up to five days of battery life on a charge, you can also use it as a sleep tracker. Promo code KINJAVIVO brings it down to $69 for a limited time. Nice.



H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 60% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway at ungodly low prices.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

For the second time this week, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on leather laptop messenger bags. Today, we’re looking at 14.5" bags from Aaron Leather, all of which include plenty of pockets, plus padded internal walls to keep your computer safe. Most of them are marked down to $37 (from the usual $50), but one color is a few bucks cheaper.



Don’t have the time or patience to work out every day? An under-desk elliptical trainer lets you sneak in some low intensity exercise at work, and this highly rated model from Cubii is $100 cheaper than usual, today only.

At $250, it’s not the cheapest product like this that we’ve ever seen, but it does have features that you won’t find elsewhere, most notably Bluetooth sync that incorporates with the Fitbit app and Apple HealthKit, allowing you to keep track of you progress and calories burned while you fill out your expense reports.

This price is only available today, so bonus points if you can convince your boss to buy them for the office. Call it a wellness benefit.

You can really set yourself up for your next Netflix binge session with this rolling end table. It can hold your drinks, food, or laptop, so they’ll never be too far out of reach. It’ll set you back just $33 today, which is a good discount from the usual $40 and matches this product’s all-time low.

Most of us know letting wine breath will make it taste better. This top-rated $17 aerator will speed up that process by mixing in air as your pour.



I have one of these at home and it honestly makes a noticeable difference, normally taking out the initial harsh acidic taste of some wines. Today’s price is a couple bucks off the usual, and the best we’ve seen in a couple of months.



If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, you won’t find a better deal to get you started than this $1,000 4K ViewSonic projector.



Today’s deal is $300 less than you’ll find elsewhere around the web, and a great bargain for a 4K projector with a blindingly bright 3500 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright to enjoy your home theater in the middle of a sunny day. Just note that it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

Roku The Roku Ultra packs in just about every bell and whistle a home theater geek could want, and it’s $20 off for the first time ever. You probably don’t need this thing for your bedroom TV, but with an optical audio port, ethernet, USB, Dolby Atmos, and HDR, it’s ideal for a high end home theater.



If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $240 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, and a copy of Skyrim. That’s $110 less than the usual price on this bundle. Just remember, the arrow in your knee isn’t real, you can still be an adventurer.

The Doom bundle is also on sale for $40 less, though it doesn’t include the Move controllers, which cost about $90-$100 a la carte.



Need a PS4 Pro console or an extra controller? Those are on sale as well.

Magnetic vent mounts are the most unobtrusive way to mount your phone in the car, and you can get two of them for $7 today with promo code SHKFLCKX. I like to keep one of these in my luggage for rental cars, and they also work as impromptu phone stands if you want to prop up your device to watch a video.

