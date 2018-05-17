Kiehl’s Friends & Family sale, $50 boat shoes from Sperry, discounted Privé Revaux sunglasses, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve never tried a Kiehl’s product, you are sincerely missing out on something really amazing. Everything I’ve ever tried from them has stayed in my skincare rotation and I always restock. Right now during their Friends & Family Sale, take 20% off your entire purchase with the code FRIENDS and you can restock (or try something out) for less.



For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, there’s free shipping on literally any order, with no minimum and no code. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.



Stila Cosmetics is one of those brands you stumble upon at Sephora and become instantly devoted to. They also make your favorite eyeliner by a very wide margin. So, if you’re a Stila loyalist, or if you’ve been wanting to try them out, use the code 250FF on their site and grab 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

GlamGlow is all over your Instagram and video games with their pearlescent peel-off masks. Now’s your chance if you’ve always wanted to try out their uber-popular face masks, and one of your favorites. It’s buy one, get one free for their face masks, cleansers and moisturizers with the code SPRING18. Pick up a jar of GravityMud and feel like Silver Surfer or try out their Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer.



The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The warm weather is finally starting to become the norm, and that means breaking out of your boots and into something a bit more lightweight. Sperry is here to help you out with select $50 boat shoes when you use the code SALEBOAT at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has finally grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, though this sale at Nordstrom Rack still has some of that lingering like the smell of patchouli. But with six pages of clothing, this sale is worth digging around in.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code PR25KINJ.

Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

American Eagle is a really great place to stock up on wardrobe staples like t-shirts and tanks, especially when they’re on sale. Right now, they have a ton of styles on sale for 30% off that are made for a summer vacation. Sandals, dresses, tank tops, shorts, and more are discounted during their Summer Essentials Sale.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may not be officially summer (it’s not even Memorial Day yet) but Urban Outfitters is ready to give you the best summer ever. Right now, take up to 40% off a ton of pool floats, mugs, glasses, planters, and more to get you ready for the seasons of being outdoors.



Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is the best we’ve seen in several months, and ‘tis the season for cold coffee.

We’ve featured several Mynt massaging products here over the past year, and now, they’re running an Amazon Gold Box deal for the first time ever.



There are three products included in the sale, all priced at new all-time lows. The most popular of the bunch is almost surely the cordless massage pillow, now available for just $30. Its four rotating nodes can massage any part of your body in pretty much any location, and it runs for two hours on a charge.

For a more intense experience for your shoulders, consider this cordless model for $44. It includes arm straps to help you apply pressure, and eight massage nodes with multiple modes.

And finally, your feet deserve a little TLC too, and this high-end foot massager can do both shiatsu and air pressure massages, and seems like the ideal place for your feet after you kick your shoes off for the day.

TECh

It’s not a speaker you’d want to rely on for a backyard barbecue, but this Aukey Mini Bluetooth speaker is small enough to throw in a suitcase, and packs a 5W driver and 10 hours of battery life into its shockingly small case. Get it for $19 today with promo code KINJAM31.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Corsair K66 is one of the most stripped-down models of Corsair’s reader-favorite K-series mechanical keyboards, but it has the one feature that really matters: Genuine Cherry MX Red switches. It’s not backlit, but with its clean design and quiet keys, it’d be ideal for use in an office environment. So buy it for an all-time low $55, then tell your boss you’re expensing it.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your iPhone can take pretty stunning video, but anyone who’s filmed on a windy day or inside an echoey room knows that its microphone leaves a lot to be desired.



Luckily, Shure makes a stereo condenser mic that plugs right into your iPhone or iPad’s Lightning port, and even allows you to fine tune settings like gain and directionality with an app. You probably won’t use it every time you shoot an Instagram story, but for special occasions, I could really see the value. For example, I used an iPhone on a tripod to film my wedding ceremony a few years ago, and I wish I’d had this to get clearer audio.

For a limited time, promo code KINJAWWK will get you the mic for $115, the best price ever. Just be sure you’re buying from Roberts LP’s Amazon listing.

Leaf-style HDTV antennas are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, but they’re still basically mud flaps hanging on your wall. Luckily, Mohu created the Curve, which is basically a Mohu Leaf that you stand up on your TV stand or a shelf. Unless you knew what you were looking at, you’d never realize it was a piece of home theater equipment.



Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $15 charger (with promo code AUKEYCY7). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.

