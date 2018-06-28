Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A K-Beauty Gold Box, Valfre’s huge Fourth of July Sale, extra discounts from Anthropologie, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alert the K-beauty fans in your life, because Amazon is discounted some really interesting products from brands Peripera, Goodal, and Clio. I haven’t specifically used any of these, but I have a couple of Peripera’s Ink Velvet lip colors and they’re pretty fantastic. With these prices, it’s worth trying something.

Screenshot: e.l.f. Cosmetics

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, they’re taking 20% off all their primers, which are apparently the #1 primers in America (or so they say). No code is needed to get the 20% discount, just add your favorite primer version to your cart and get the skin you deserve.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This is a sale you need to take advantage of. Stock up on travel-sized versions of basically all of Peter Thomas Roth’s bestsellers for $15 or under. This includes the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask (and his other great masks) for under $3, and the Laser Free Resurfacer for just $7. Even if you don’t plan on traveling with them, use them as samples to test out before buying the full size.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

No shame if you haven’t heard of Sigma, but just as a quick FYI, one of your favorite beauty bloggers probably uses at least 2-3 products from them. Their brushes are perfect (the Flat Kabuki is the #1 best seller). Trust me, you’re gonna want to stock up. Plus, if you sign up for their newsletter, you get an extra 10% off.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not that American Eagle is that pricey, but they have sales so often, it’s worth waiting until things are discounted. And, right now they’re having a sale that you cannot beat, taking everything in their clearance section and marking it down to $20 or under. Denim, outerwear, tops, and more are included, and it’s not just leftover crap no one wants.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 25% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, but if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, their Summer Sale is for you. Take up to 50% off some fashion-forward sandals, rain boots, and more that’ll make your old galoshes and flip flops look like garbage bags for your feet.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Add something a little weird to your wardrobe with Valfré’s Fourth of July Sale. Get up to 90% off clothing, iPhone accessories, bags, and more. If you want to own something from a badass, women-run LA brand, look no further than Valfré. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to whittle down my cart to less than 10 things.

Photo: Amazon

Withings’ Activité Steel is a fitness tracker that looks like a million bucks, but today, it’ll only cost you $75.



Advertisement

Just like a Fitbit, the Activité Steel will measure your steps, running distance, calories burned, sleep cycles, and even swimming activity. The difference is that rather than displaying all of that info on an eyesore of an LCD screen, it’s all boiled down to a single analog dial on the face of an attractive, minimal watch. If you want to see more detailed stats, just pull out your phone and sync the watch over Bluetooth.

Not only does this analog design look way better than the alternatives, it’s also a boon for battery life. The Activité steel can run for 8 months at a time on a standard watch battery, no charging required.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People is ready for summer, and so is their Flash Sale. Take 50% off a ton of swimwear and beach-ready styles that’ll help you get ready for every vacation you have planned. There’s over 270 items to look through, so take time and add everything to your cart.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Now is the time to get your summer wardrobe in order (before you sweat your way through the entire week). Right now, ModCloth is taking up to 40% off a ton of styles, just in time for the weather to get nice. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

Screenshot: Keds

Get ready for the Dundee awards with an extra 20% discount on all of Keds’ sale styles with the code SALEONSALE. Everything from their classic white sneakers and their newest collabs with Kate Spade and Rifle Paper Co. There are even glitter sneakers if that’s something you’re into.

Screenshot: Reebok

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

HOME GOODS

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $30 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.



Advertisement

This blender is just $21 today, which is just a $1 away from its all-time-low price. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

Advertisement

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you missed out on the Breville toaster oven deals we posted earlier this month, then Breville has granted your wishes and brought one back toady.

Advertisement

Discounted by about $50 today, this Smart Oven Pro has plenty of space and heating elements, so you can pretty much stop using your normal oven all together. It can fit a pizza up to 13", six slices of toast, and it has a slow cook function which will keep your food at a low temperature for up to 10 hours.

If history is any indication, this $216 price might not last long, so grab this while you can.

TECH

Image: Amazon

At $82 on sale (with code C73RWL5M), this isn’t the cheapest USB-C Power Delivery battery pack we’ve seen; not by a long shot. But it has its reasons.

Advertisement

1. Its USB-C port can output and accept 45W or power, considerably higher than the 27-30W you usually see on these types of products.

2. It comes with a 45W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, which can recharge all 26,800mAh in under 5 hours, and also double as a wall charger for your laptop, Nintendo Switch, or any other USB-C device. Most of these battery packs don’t come with a charger at all.

3. It includes a screen that actually shows you a numerical percentage of its remaining battery life, rather than a vague array of dots.

Advertisement

So if you still need a battery pack that can charge your USB-C devices on the road, this one might just be worth the price premium.